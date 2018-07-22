Iran president to visit Uzbekistan in August

22 July 2018 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, July 22

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad, A. Shirazi - Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled to pay an official visit to Uzbekistan next month, according to Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture.

President Rouhani will head a high-ranking economic delegation on a visit to Tashkent in August, Trend’s correspondent in Tehran said on July 22 citing sources at Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture.

The president is scheduled to meet senior officials in Uzbek capital. The two sides are due to discuss bilateral ties as well as global and regional developments.

The 12th joint Iran-Uzbekistan economic commission was held on April 9, attended by the high-ranking officials of the two countries.

In the meeting, representatives of various public and private sections of the two countries discussed the ways of promoting economic and trade cooperation, particularly in transportation, customs, investments, sports, tourism, culture, standards, industry and communications.

Pistachio, petrochemicals, tea, and zinc ore are among the main exports from Iran to Uzbekistan.

