Iran, Qatar FMs discuss recent developments in region
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani held talks here on Sunday, Trend reports citing İRNA.
Al Thani arrived in Tehran today for talks with his Iranian counterpart Zarif.
The two diplomats exchanged views on Iran-Qatar ties and the latest developments in the region, as well as the issues of mutual interest.
Latest
Advocates call for further reckoning among U.S. churches following unmarked grave findings in Canada
Azerbaijani gymnast demonstrates rings exercise as part of qualifying competitions at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo
Azerbaijani athlete performs pommel horse exercise as part of competitions at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo