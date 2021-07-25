Iran, Qatar FMs discuss recent developments in region

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani held talks here on Sunday, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Al Thani arrived in Tehran today for talks with his Iranian counterpart Zarif.

The two diplomats exchanged views on Iran-Qatar ties and the latest developments in the region, as well as the issues of mutual interest.