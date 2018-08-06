Fatal collision kills 11 in southeastern Iran

A pickup with illegal migrants inside crashed into a truck in southeastern Iran, claiming the lives of at least 11 people.

'The collision occurred at 16:10 pm local time Sunday, on Khash-Iranshahr road,' Road Traffic Police Chief in northern Sistan-Baluchestan Province Colonel Kashvad Behrouzizadeh told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

The pickup driver is blamed for the fatal crash, that also left 7 people injured, the officer said.

The southeastern province bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan has always been a destination for gangs, smuggling people, illegal drugs and fuel.

Numerous similar tragic incidents have taken place on Sistan-Baluchestan roads, particularly in Saravan, Iranshahr, Khash and Zahedan, with the drivers carrying illegal migrants or smuggled fuel blamed.

