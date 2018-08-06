Fatal collision kills 11 in southeastern Iran

6 August 2018 00:19 (UTC+04:00)

A pickup with illegal migrants inside crashed into a truck in southeastern Iran, claiming the lives of at least 11 people.

'The collision occurred at 16:10 pm local time Sunday, on Khash-Iranshahr road,' Road Traffic Police Chief in northern Sistan-Baluchestan Province Colonel Kashvad Behrouzizadeh told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

The pickup driver is blamed for the fatal crash, that also left 7 people injured, the officer said.

The southeastern province bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan has always been a destination for gangs, smuggling people, illegal drugs and fuel.

Numerous similar tragic incidents have taken place on Sistan-Baluchestan roads, particularly in Saravan, Iranshahr, Khash and Zahedan, with the drivers carrying illegal migrants or smuggled fuel blamed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran’s exports to Europe surge
Economy news 5 August 18:20
Iran imports plane parts before US sanctions kick in
Politics 5 August 17:03
Azerbaijan, Iran seeking to create Economic Development HQ (Exclusive)
Economy news 5 August 16:01
Iran urges enhanced co-op with Russia, China, neighbors
Iran 5 August 15:02
Brazilian carmakers keen to gain foothold in Iran’s market
Economy news 5 August 12:05
Azerbaijan, Iran call for full implementation of agreements
Business 5 August 10:38
Latest
US not involved in Maduro assassination attempt: Bolton
US 5 August 23:43
9 drown during riverside picnic in Nigeria
Other News 5 August 22:28
Earthquake leaves 17 killed in Indonesia's Lombok
Other News 5 August 21:53
Prices in Baku real estate market slightly increase
Economy news 5 August 21:12
New military unit of Azerbaijan’s Air Force opens in frontline zone
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 5 August 19:25
Azerbaijan sets up Council of Farmers under Ministry of Agriculture
Business 5 August 18:46
Iran’s exports to Europe surge
Economy news 5 August 18:20
Iran imports plane parts before US sanctions kick in
Politics 5 August 17:03
Azerbaijan, Iran seeking to create Economic Development HQ (Exclusive)
Economy news 5 August 16:01