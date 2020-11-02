Iran to test its coronavirus vaccine on humans in coming weeks

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 2

Trend:

Iran's Minister of Health Saeed Namaki said that the country will use two groups to enter the human clinical trials on the coronavirus in the coming weeks, Trend said via IRNA.

"The whole world has many doubts about the coronavirus vaccine, including the genetic changes in the coronavirus,” Saeed Namaki said.

"Iran, with the experience of Pasteur and Razi institutes as two old vaccinators and knowledge-based companies and the medical universities have started great work on the coronavirus vaccine studies,” he said.



“Iran's National Committee for the coronavirus vaccine has also been formed and we will inform the people about the results of the research," Namaki said.