Iran to close public offices amid COVID-19

Iran's public offices are to be closed for a week to prevent Coronavirus spread, said the head of Administrative and Recruitment Affairs Organization.

"Public offices will be closed in the coming week(starts November 28) except those that were recognized essential by the government," said Jamshid Ansari, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"I advised everyone to take this order seriously and ask people to postpone their administrative works in the two weeks lockdown to cut the cycle of Coronavirus spread," he said.

"The government decision has been announced on Thursday and would include all public employees in public offices, while the number of workforces should be reduced and employees in non-essential sections do not require attending work," Ansari noted.

"The inner-city transportation should be reduced and directors of public offices should reduce their working staff to a minimum," he added.

"There have been various plans set since March to protect the health of public office employees by running necessary coronavirus test while they were well insured, during lockdown employees should not have to worry about salaries," he pointed out.

The Iranian government has set a two-week lockdown across the country started on November 21 closing all non-essential businesses and setting curfew to curb the rising mortality and infection rates.

The secretary of the social security committee in the National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus Hossein Ghasemi has said recently that the National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus would announce a list of cities in red, yellow, orange zones every week, this is a cohesive plan that could change limitations every time cities situation change.