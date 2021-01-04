Iran's Roshd Daneh Gorgan Co. exports feed supplements to Persian Gulf countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

Trend:

An Iranian knowledge-based company exports various feed supplements for livestock and poultry to the markets of eight Persian Gulf countries.

The CEO of Roshd Daneh Gorgan Co., Seyed Hassan Shariat announced the production of various mineral feed supplements, vitamins, and therapeutic supplements for livestock and poultry, Trend report citing Iran's Vice President for Science and Technology official website.

“The company has an annual production capacity of 13,500 tons of various pharmaceutical products, vitamins, and feed supplements for livestock and poultry,” he said.

He went on to explain the company's strategic plan, adding that the company has gone through two different phases of development, the first phase of which, was changing the company`s nature from a supplement manufacturer to a manufacturer of animal feed premix and poultry premixes.



“In the second phase of development, the production line of water-soluble powder products was launched,” said Shariat. “The company has launched 18 branches across the country during the second phase and its products are exported to 8 Persian Gulf countries.”