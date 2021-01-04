COVID-19 claims 55,650 lives across Iran

The coronavirus has infected 6,073 people and claimed 110 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, according to the Iranian Health Ministry, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Monday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari put the death toll from the novel coronavirus in Iran at 55,650, saying the disease has taken the lives of 110 patients over the past 24 hours.

The number of people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Iran has exceeded 1,249,507 following the detection of 6,073 new cases since Sunday, the spokeswoman said.

She also added that 1,020,737 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

Of the newly detected cases, 769 patients have been hospitalized, Lari noted, adding that 4,901 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection.

She went on to say that more than 7,831,359 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 85,563,516 and the death toll has exceeded 1.85 million.