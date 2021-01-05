Iranian coronavirus vaccine to be ready by spring - Iranian gov't spokesman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Trend:

Iran government spokesman announced that the country has purchased 17 million doses of coronavirus vaccine, while the Iranian vaccine will be distributed to the market by spring.

"We are trying to control the entry and exit gates of the country because we have a lot of ethnic diversity in the country so that there is a possibility of an outbreak of the British mutated virus," said the Iranian government spokesman, Ali Rabiee in a press conference today on Tuesday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He went on to note that "The preparation and distribution of the coronavirus vaccine will be transparent."

"The Ministry of Health has a plan to be clearly transparent from the time entry of the vaccine to the country until its injection to the people," the government spokesman added. "We assure the people that there will be no discrimination"