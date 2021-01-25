Iranian ship seized in Indonesian waters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:



Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Tehran has asked Indonesia to provide more information about seizure of Iranian-flagged vessel in Indonesian waters, Trend reports via IRNA.

"We are waiting for more information about the seized ship,” Khatibzadeh said at a press conference on Monday.



He went on to say that the country has received contradictory information about this ship.



“We have asked Indonesia to give us more information. The Iran Ministry of Roads and the Iranian Embassy are following up on this issue," he said.