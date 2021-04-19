Iran concerned over increase in COVID-19 infections - President Rouhani

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr.19

Trend:

The Iranian president has warned over the difficult situation in terms of Coronavirus spread in the coming week as the fourth wave rises.

"The coming week ahead of us would be difficult and the compliance with health protocols should increase to 90 percent," said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Unfortunately in this difficult situation, the compliance with health protocols has declined to 70 percent so the compliance should increase so we can curb this wave in coming weeks. Some provinces have lower infection rates but some are in peak, although this would alarm us to completely follow protocols," the president noted.

"The National Headquarters to Control Coronavirus meeting has discussed the vaccine import. The vaccine is a necessity and the Health Ministry should issue permits for any vaccine purchase. First individuals that have priority would be vaccinated and then people over the age of 65, " Rouhani added.

President went on to say that it is expected that more beds would be added to hospitals for the difficult weeks ahead.