Iran to import of Pfizer vaccine - Drug Importers Union

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug. 23

Trend:

The chairman of Iran's Drug Importers Union announced a breakthrough in vaccine import into the country.

The Iranian government to speed up the import and public access to globally produced and approved Covid-19 vaccines, Trend reports citing ISNA.

Iranian Vice President promised to issue the necessary licenses to facilitate the import of vaccines by the private sector, Naser Riahi said

“Many large vaccine companies in the world have representatives in Iran, for example, at the very beginning, AstraZeneca announced that it is possible to gradually supply up to 30 million doses of the company's vaccine to Iran," he noted

He added that the German BioNTech company, which jointly produced an mRNA vaccine with Pfizer, also has representatives in Iran.

Riahi went on to say that there is the possibility of importing Pfizer vaccine to Iran up to 20 million doses if licensed.

“The Belgian representative office of Johnson & Johnson Company is also presented in Iran,” he said "We can be expected that 20 million doses of J&J vaccine will reach the country through the Covax mechanism, by the end of the year."

The Chinese Sinopharm is the only vaccine company that does not have a representative in Iran, but fortunately, the vaccines of this company have reached Iran through the Red Crescent, Riahi indicated.

Mass vaccination against COVID-19 started with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine on February 9. The country’s supreme leader had banned the import of UK and US produced jabs in January.