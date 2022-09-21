Several police officers killed, injured during protest in Iran’s Shiraz city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Four police officers were injured and 1 was killed during a protest held in Shiraz city of Iran’s Fars Province (southern Iran), last night, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to the report, there was a clash between the protestors and the police officers during the protest action regarding the death of Mahsa Amin in Shiraz city last night. Some protesters chanted slogans against the government.

The protest in Shiraz city ended around 22:00 (GMT + 3:30).

As of September 19, a number of protests have been held in several cities of Iran.

The protests were prompted by the murder of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini by Tehran's morality police.

As previously reported, the girl was beaten while in custody for allegedly violating strict hijab rules.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women who break the strict dress code risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police.

Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur