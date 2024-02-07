Spokesperson of Russian FM squelches Armenian reporter provocateur (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova put an Armenian reporter provocateur in his place during today's press conference, Trend reports.

The Armenian reporter initially raised the issue of the desecration of the monument to the children besieged in Leningrad in Armenia but quickly shifted to accusing Azerbaijan of desecrating monuments and graves of heroes from the Second Karabakh War.

"If you have any relevant materials, please share them with me, and I will provide comments later," Zakharova replied.

Recently, footage of another instance of Armenian vandalism surfaced on social media. This time, Armenians chose to disrespect the memory of the children of the Siege of Leningrad.

In the first video, you can see how the Armenian vandal pulls out ribbons with the image of the Russian flag from wreaths, throws them on the ground, and tramples them under his feet.

In the second video, he goes even further - he turns over the wreaths, calling the besieged children “fascists” and claiming that “there are no documents confirming this event.”