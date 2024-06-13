Ambassador of Belarus to Armenia to leave for Minsk shortly - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The Belarusian Ambassador to Armenia will soon leave for Minsk, Trend reports.

"If someone decided to divert attention from internal problems by the image of an external enemy, it is a very shortsighted position," the statement of the official representative of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, Anatoly Glaz reads.

Glaz also emphasized that Belarus is not going to worsen relations with Armenia, no matter how much the Armenian leadership is pushed to do so by external players.

To note, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated earlier that he would never visit Belarus 'as long as Lukashenko is president there' because of his statements in Azerbaijan.

'Neither I nor any other Armenian official will visit Belarus as long as Lukashenko is president there,' he said.

Earlier, at his meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Lukashenko said: "Thoughts crossed my mind about our lunchtime philosophical discourse that took place before the war, your war of liberation. At that point, we decided that the battle could still be won. It is significant. It is crucial to keep on this triumph."

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel