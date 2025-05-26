Armenian PM plans to push constitutional changes if peace deal fails

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed his intention to personally initiate amendments to the country’s constitution if the Constitutional Court does not approve the peace agreement with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Yerevan Dialogue international forum, Pashinyan emphasized the importance of not missing the opportunity to secure peace

"If the Constitutional Court decides that the agreement does not comply with Armenian legislation, I will initiate constitutional amendments," he stated.

Earlier, Pashinyan mentioned that a vote on adopting a new constitution could take place in 2027. According to him, the constitutional amendments are a key part of the government’s political agenda.

He also noted that the government is considering holding this process alongside the parliamentary elections in 2026.

