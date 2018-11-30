Georgia hosting first Tbilisi International Night Time Economy Forum

Georgia’s capital of Tbilisi is hosting the first Tbilisi International Night Time Economy Forum (TINTEF), which will be held today and tomorrow, Agenda.ge reports.

The heads of night-time economies of nine countries and experts of urban development and culture management are participating in the forum to adopt a broad dialogue on the role of urban planning and wise management in the development of sustainable night-time economies.

The forum aims to help Tbilisi City Hall and local authorities to find ways to activate certain spaces in Tbilisi and encourage growth of a local culture, engage visitors in the cultural life of the city and change perceptions of Tbilisi at night.

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, who opened the forum today, said that revival of a night life culture will encourage new startups and increase city tax revenues.

We want to bring in examples from the best countries and I am sure that we will carry out many interesting projects within the Night Economy Development Programme”, Kaladze said.

TINTEF will provide a platform for the dialogue and discussion on various topics, such as: earning from leading night-time economies internationally, licenses and permits, placemaking and urban design, planning for a diverse nightlife and dealing with noise impact.

Developing the night-time economy in Tbilisi has become one of priorities of Tbilisi City Hall and this year Kaladze and his team presented the concept plan for developing a night-time economy in Tbilisi, which includes the creation of night cinemas, night museums, libraries, music venues and importantly, a night transport service.

