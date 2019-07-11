Opposition in Georgia holds another rally against background of Batumi Conference

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The opposition held an anti-government picket near the Sheraton Hotel in Batumi, where Georgia's European Way the conference is taking place, Trend reports referring to apsny.ge website.

The action was organized and conducted by representatives of the United National Movement, the largest opposition party in Georgia. The main requirement of action was the resignation of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Georgi Gakharia. Activists of the youth wing of the Ajara branch of the party, as well as several civil activists from Tbilisi joined to the picket.

Before the beginning of the forum dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the EU Eastern Partnership program, about two dozen people came to the hotel with posters and with flags of Georgia and the European Union.

Rallies in Georgia have been going on for more two weeks.

On June 20, Georgia underwent a wave of protests in Tbilisi, following the visit of Russian delegation led by the member of the State Duma of Russia, a member of the Communist Party Sergey Gavrilov, who publicly supports independence of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

