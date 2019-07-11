Opposition in Georgia holds another rally against background of Batumi Conference

11 July 2019 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The opposition held an anti-government picket near the Sheraton Hotel in Batumi, where Georgia's European Way the conference is taking place, Trend reports referring to apsny.ge website.

The action was organized and conducted by representatives of the United National Movement, the largest opposition party in Georgia. The main requirement of action was the resignation of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Georgi Gakharia. Activists of the youth wing of the Ajara branch of the party, as well as several civil activists from Tbilisi joined to the picket.

Before the beginning of the forum dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the EU Eastern Partnership program, about two dozen people came to the hotel with posters and with flags of Georgia and the European Union.

Rallies in Georgia have been going on for more two weeks.

On June 20, Georgia underwent a wave of protests in Tbilisi, following the visit of Russian delegation led by the member of the State Duma of Russia, a member of the Communist Party Sergey Gavrilov, who publicly supports independence of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Main sources of labor migration to Kazakhstan revealed
Business 15:49
Georgia will operate regular flights to major int'l airports in South Korea
Tourism 15:34
National Bank of Georgia reveals reasons of lari depreciation
Economy 13:27
Eastern Partnership countries create catalog of investment projects
Economy 12:33
Georgia, Czech Republic plan to implement new environmental project
Economy 12:11
Azerbaijani company to expand sausage production
Economy 09:56
Latest
Merkel says German coalition discord over EU top job 'is not easy'
Other News 17:32
UEG President hopes to bring Acrobatic Gymnastics to Olympic movement soon
Politics 17:19
Over 250 Iranian businessmen receive Turkish citizenship
Economy 17:07
France inviting Azerbaijani companies to actively co-op in agriculture, new technologies (PHOTO)
Economy 17:01
Azerbaijani Labor Ministry plans to create Labor Protection Fund
Business 16:58
Bitcoin extends losses after Fed chief urges halt to Facebook's crypto project
Other News 16:53
Uzbek soum is most authoritative local currency in Central Asia
Finance 16:50
Direct flights between Tbilisi, Sofia may be established
Economy 16:50
OPEC discloses forecasts for oil supply in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 16:41