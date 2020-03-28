Coronavirus cases increase in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28

One new case of new coronavirus has been reported in Georgia bringing the total number to 85, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The information was recently updated on the special website stopcov.ge created by the Georgian government.

According to the official data, 14 patients have fully recovered from the virus. There are 4,641 people in quarantine and 239 in inpatient care.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

