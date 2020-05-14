Montenegro praises Georgia’s efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili had a phone conversation with Montenegro's President Milo Djukanovic and expressed hope that her visit, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will take place after the crisis, Trend reports referring to Georgian president’s press service.

As reported, the presidents spoke about the situation in Georgia and Montenegro in connection with COVID-19 and about the measures taken by the countries.

The president of Montenegro praised the measures taken by Georgia in the fight against the pandemic. Negotiations focused on strategic plans for the development of the economy in the post-crisis period. The sides highlighted the importance of the participation of Georgia and Montenegro in safe tourism, as the Georgian economy, like Montenegro, is largely dependent on the tourism sector.

The presidents discussed the progress of the European integration process between Georgia and Montenegro. The president of Montenegro stated that his country supports the European integration of Georgia.

The parties noted that it is important for both countries to share their experience in the process of European integration.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356