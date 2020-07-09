Georgia reports new cases of COVID-19
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Five new cases of coronavirus have been revealed in Georgia in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people to 968, Trend reports citing Georgian media.
The total number of recoveries stands at 844, while 15 patients died of COVID-19 overall in the country.
Currently, 4,425 people remain under quarantine and 222 under medical observation.
Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020.
The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356
Latest
Azerbaijan, Ukraine to hold meeting of intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation (PHOTO)