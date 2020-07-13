Georgia reports 9 new cases of COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Nine new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Georgia today, with overall amount of infected reaching 995 people, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The total number of recovered stands at 875. Overall, 15 patients died of COVID-19 in the country.

Currently, 5,001 people remain in quarantine and 219 – under medical observation.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.



