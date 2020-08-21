USAID meets media representatives, discusses post-crisis economic steps

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has met media representatives earlier today to discuss economic development since the COVID-19 pandemic and the steps made by the government to support the economy, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

In a discussion titled ‘Post-crisis economic development and international support for the Covid-19 crisis’, the Prime Minister's Advisor for Economics Beka Liluashvili and economic experts were involved.

"From the first day of the pandemic, the Georgian government has been working on a plan to pull the economy out of the crisis,” said Liluashvili.

He noted that one of the groups of international economic experts were created with the support of the USAID who worked on steps Georgia should make to recover from the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.