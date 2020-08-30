A personal security guard of the Chairman of the Parliament has tested positive for coronavirus
A personal security guard of the Chairman of the Parliament Archil Talakvadze has tested positive for coronavirus, said the Press Service of the Parliament, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.
According to the security protocol, along with other persons, the Speaker of the Parliament and his family members underwent PCR testing. None of them diagnosed with the novel virus.
Archil Talakvadze has been self-isolating.
Latest
Secretary General of Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan
Chairman of People's Assembly of Russia's Dagestan congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva
Rector of I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva