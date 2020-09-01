Georgian wine cellar opens in southern region of Sweden

A Georgian wine cellar has opened in Vejby Vingard, a small winery in southern region of Sweden, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Ambassador of Georgia to Sweden Malkhaz Kakabadze and Deputy Head of International Relations Committee at the Riksdag Hans Wallmark greeted guests.

Wallmark spoke about Georgian-Swedish relations, Georgia’s role in its region.

Ambassador of Sweden to Georgia and Armenia Ulrik Tidestrom posted about the inauguration of a new wine cellar on his Twitter account.

The inauguration ceremony was followed by a reception where guests were offered Georgian traditional dishes.

During the event Georgian songs were performed by the Saint George Parish Church choir.