Georgia reports 1,194 new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,194 new coronavirus cases and 328 recoveries on October 20, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, Georgia’s coronavirus cases increased to 19,857. The number of recovered patients is 8,666.

Fifteen more patients died of the virus last night. The virus-related death toll stands at 153.

The 41 people are brought from abroad for medical treatment. Currently, 6,407 people are in quarantine, 2,862 more – under medical observation, and 1,420 – at COVID hotels.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020. Since then more than 225,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356