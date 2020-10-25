Georgia reports 1 928 new coronavirus cases, 604 recoveries
Georgia has reported 1 928 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 604 recoveries today, according to stopcov.ge, a special webpage created by the Georgian government, Trend reports citing 1TV.
In total, Georgia’s coronavirus cases increased to 28 431. The number of recovered patients reached 10 767.
Eight more patients died of the virus in the last 24 hours. The virus-related death toll stands at 201.
Currently, 4 112 people are in quarantine, 3 766 persons – under medical observation, and 2 268 more – at COVID hotels. The 41 people are brought from abroad for medical treatment.
Latest
Necessary conditions will be created to extradite Armenian prisoners of war and civilians to third countries - MoD
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry calls on civilians in occupied territories to stay away from military facilities
Ministry of Defense: Armenian Armed Forces resort to provocations to prevent operations of Azerbaijani army
In center of Baku, there is Armenian church, but mosques on occupied territories were destroyed - President Aliyev
And after war with Armenia stops, political settlement enforced, role of Turkey will be very important, very positive - President Aliyev
Armenian government should understand that they are not now in position to dictate - President Aliyev
Best way for future of Karabakh - to live in peace in harmony, try to become good neighbors again, says President Aliyev
We cleaned completely the Azerbaijani-Iranian border from Armenian occupants, and there will be no more inconvenience for our brothers across river of Araz in Iran - President Aliyev
If Armenia do not stop, we will go until end to liberate all occupied territories - Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan became already regional hub for not only for energy, but also for transportation - President Aliyev
65 Azerbaijani civilians, including women, children, killed since beginning of Armenian provocation - Prosecutor General's Office
State-controlled international television and radio network Voice of America apologizes for its mistake (PHOTOS)
Artillery units of Armed Forces of Azerbaijan continue to inflict crushing blows on Armed Forces of Armenia (VIDEO)
Attacks by Armenia on territory of Azerbaijan - another act of military aggression, says Azerbaijani top official
Teenagers honor memory of Russian citizen who died as result of Ganja shelling by Armenian Armed Forces (PHOTO)
Terrorist acts against ancient city of Ganja target not only civilian population, but also historical monuments
Armenia must put end to attacks, illegal occupation of Azerbaijan's territory - Turkish Defense Ministry