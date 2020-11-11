Georgian Prime Minister recovers from coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has recovered from the coronavirus, Trend reports via Georgian media.

His latest PCR test gave a negative result.

According to the Press Service of the Government Administration, prime minister continues working in usual mode.

Gakharia tested positive for coronavirus on November 2. The news followed his announcement via Facebook that he went into self-isolation after one of his security guards tested positive for coronavirus.

