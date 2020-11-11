Georgian Prime Minister recovers from coronavirus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has recovered from the coronavirus, Trend reports via Georgian media.
His latest PCR test gave a negative result.
According to the Press Service of the Government Administration, prime minister continues working in usual mode.
Gakharia tested positive for coronavirus on November 2. The news followed his announcement via Facebook that he went into self-isolation after one of his security guards tested positive for coronavirus.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356
Latest
Martyrs, at cost of their lives, destroyed geopolitical games against Azerbaijan - president's assistant
Joint working group to appeal to int’l court due to Armenia’s atrocities against Azerbaijani civilians
German Ambassador - I am glad that leading politicians of both sides in Georgia are initiating a dialogue between the parties
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan meets with Executive Director of United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime
President Ilham Aliyev receives Turkish Foreign Minister, Minister of National Defense and Director of National Intelligence Organization (PHOTO)
Full withdrawal of Armenian troops from territory of Azerbaijan - most important event that preserves peace, says Peter Tase