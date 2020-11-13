NCDC Head says full lockdown not considered at this stage

The head of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), Amiran Gamkrelidze, says partial lockdown and targeted restrictions are already in place in Georgia, which may expand depending on the epidemiological situation, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

However, according to Gamkrelidze, the announcement of a full lockdown is not considered at this stage.

Georgia has reported 2 970 new coronavirus cases, 2 358 recoveries and 33 new deaths today.