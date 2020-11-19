Mike Pompeo - Georgia has made progress fighting corruption, developing modern state institutions, and enhancing security

Mike Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of State wrote about the meeting held within the framework of his visit to Georgia with civil society in Twitter, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“I enjoyed a candid conversation on judicial reform and democratic progress with members of Georgia’s vibrant civil society. Georgia has made progress fighting corruption, developing modern state institutions, and enhancing security. America’s private investment depends on a stable, independent judicial system. There’s more work to do–our support continues,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter.