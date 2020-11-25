Georgia reports 3,071 new coronavirus cases, 3,366 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.25

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 3,071 new coronavirus cases, 3,366 recoveries, and 34 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, Georgia’s coronavirus cases increased to 114,889, of those, 95,581 recovered and 1,085 died.

Currently, 2,071 people are quarantined, 3,723 remain at COVID-Hotels, and 6,145 more under medical observation.

The new 3,071 cases were recorded in: Tbilisi - 1,314 cases, Adjara - 523 cases, Imereti - 264 cases, Kvemo Kartli - 104 cases, Shida Kartli - 44 cases, Guria - 106 cases, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 232 cases, Kakheti - 214 cases, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 165 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 84 cases, Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 21 cases.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935