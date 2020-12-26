COVID-19 cases down in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26

A total of 1,784 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Georgia over the last 24 hours after conducting 14,421 tests, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Meanwhile, 4,119 people have recovered, outnumbering the new cases; while 39 individuals have died.

Out of the 1,784 new cases:

801 were reported in Tbilisi

281 were reported in Imeretielo-Zemo Svaneti

140 were reported in Samegralo

121 were reported in Adjara

119 were reported in Shida Kartli

110 were reported in Kakheti

101 were reported in Kvemo Kartli

40 were reported in Guria

31 were reported in Samtskhe-Javaheti

30 were reported in Mtskheta-Mtianeti

10 were reported in Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti

As of now, Georgia has reported 220,508 cases of COVID-19, including 200,339 recoveries and 2,352 deaths. 17,791 people remain infected with the virus.

Out of the 14,421 tests conducted over the last 24 hours, 7,251 were PCR tests and 7,170 were antigen tests.

