COVID-19 cases down in Georgia
A total of 1,784 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Georgia over the last 24 hours after conducting 14,421 tests, Trend reports via Georgian media.
Meanwhile, 4,119 people have recovered, outnumbering the new cases; while 39 individuals have died.
Out of the 1,784 new cases:
- 801 were reported in Tbilisi
- 281 were reported in Imeretielo-Zemo Svaneti
- 140 were reported in Samegralo
- 121 were reported in Adjara
- 119 were reported in Shida Kartli
- 110 were reported in Kakheti
- 101 were reported in Kvemo Kartli
- 40 were reported in Guria
- 31 were reported in Samtskhe-Javaheti
- 30 were reported in Mtskheta-Mtianeti
- 10 were reported in Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti
As of now, Georgia has reported 220,508 cases of COVID-19, including 200,339 recoveries and 2,352 deaths. 17,791 people remain infected with the virus.
Out of the 14,421 tests conducted over the last 24 hours, 7,251 were PCR tests and 7,170 were antigen tests.
