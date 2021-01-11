Georgia reports 551 new COVID-19 cases for Jan.11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Georgia has reported 551 new cases of coronavirus, 880 recoveries, and 23 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 551 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 196 cases

Adjara - 62 cases

Imereti - 84 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 24 cases

Shida Kartli - 14 cases

Guria - 13 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 48 cases

Kakheti - 41 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 41 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 23 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 5 cases.

Some 10,743 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia as of today.

Some 7,898 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country due to the weekend, 4,371 of the 7,898 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 3,527 were PCR tests.

Georgia has had 239,780 cases of coronavirus since February 2020.

Some 226,215 of the 239,780 individuals have recovered, while 2,796 others have died.

