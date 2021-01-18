Georgia sees significant decrease in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

Georgia has reported 110 new cases of coronavirus, 1,643 recoveries and 25 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 110 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 72 cases

Adjara - 13 cases

Imereti - 5 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 4 cases

Guria - 5 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 4 cases

Kakheti - 5 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 2 cases.

Some 10,295 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia as of today.

Georgia has had 247,915 cases of coronavirus since February 2020.

Some 234,636 of the 247,915 individuals have recovered, while 2,958 others have died.

