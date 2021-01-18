Georgia sees significant decrease in COVID-19 cases
Georgia has reported 110 new cases of coronavirus, 1,643 recoveries and 25 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
The new 110 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 72 cases
Adjara - 13 cases
Imereti - 5 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 4 cases
Guria - 5 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 4 cases
Kakheti - 5 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 2 cases.
Some 10,295 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia as of today.
Georgia has had 247,915 cases of coronavirus since February 2020.
Some 234,636 of the 247,915 individuals have recovered, while 2,958 others have died.
