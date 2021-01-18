Georgia may receive Pfizer vaccine in 1Q2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia is technically ready to receive and ensure the appropriate storage of all three vaccines against coronavirus which have been internationally approved, said Georgian Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

She said that Georgia is likely to receive the Pfizer vaccine in the first quarter of 2021, adding that at that time the Covax international platform may also offer the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca.

Gabunia stated that the legal process related to the vaccination plan will be complete by the end of the week.

Georgian government aims to vaccinate 60 percent of its adult population this year.

"Georgia is able to receive all three vaccines which have been internationally approved as of today and provide proper storage conditions. These are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines. If any other vaccine appears on the market and gains international recognition we will also consider purchasing it,” Gabunia said.

Head of Georgia’s National Center for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze has stated that the government will inform the public on the lifting of several coronavirus restrictions this week.

He said that the government has plans to lift coronavirus restrictions gradually, not instantly. According to him, if 95 percent of Georgians wear face masks by May 2021 daily coronavirus cases will range between 10 and 77.

---

