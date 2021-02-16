Georgia reports 740 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.16

Georgia has reported 740 new cases of coronavirus, 496 recoveries, and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 3,831 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today. Some 20,549 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

The new 740 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 328 cases

Adjara - 32 cases

Imereti - 138 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 25 cases

Shida Kartli - 69 cases

Guria - 55 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 41 cases

Kakheti - 33 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 9 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 7 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 3 cases

Georgia has had 266,462 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 259,228 of the 266,462 individuals have recovered, while 3,377 others have died.

