Georgia reports 740 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.16

Georgia 16 February 2021 12:46 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.16

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 740 new cases of coronavirus, 496 recoveries, and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 3,831 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today. Some 20,549 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

The new 740 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 328 cases
Adjara - 32 cases
Imereti - 138 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 25 cases
Shida Kartli - 69 cases
Guria - 55 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 41 cases
Kakheti - 33 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 9 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 7 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 3 cases

Georgia has had 266,462 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 259,228 of the 266,462 individuals have recovered, while 3,377 others have died.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

