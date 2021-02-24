Georgia eases some COVID-19 restrictions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.24

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian government lifted almost all remaining coronavirus-related restrictions, except for curfew (9 PM - 5 AM, local time), Trend reports via Georgian media.

Interagency Coordination Council led by Georgian new prime minister Irakli Garibashvili decided to resume intercity transport on February 25.

Winter resorts will reopen from February 25, while the ski lifts from March 8.

The gyms will recommence service from March 15.

Restaurants will resume indoor dining from March 1 in Batumi, except for weekends, while in the rest of Georgia from March 8.

Conferences and training, public and private preschools, museums, and libraries will reopen from March 1.

Higher and vocational schools will be able to resume clinical, practical, laboratory activities and conduct examinations in-person from March 1, while the educational process in the auditoriums from March 15.

Theaters, sports clubs, professional ensembles will resume rehearsals from March 15, while full activities from April 1.

Non-food retail (shopping malls, markets) will reopen on March 8, including weekends.

In addition, citizens of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Ukraine, who obtain negative PCR test result, will be allowed to enter Georgia from March 1.

Georgia reported 443 coronavirus cases, 461 recoveries, and six deaths on Wednesday.

---

