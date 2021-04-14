NATO partners appreciate significant contribution that Georgia making to global security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14

Georgia remains committed to its Euro-Atlantic aspirations, said Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made this remark during the phone conversation with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the security situation in Georgia and the region.

“A telephone conversation focused on Georgia’s significant progress on Euro-Atlantic integration path, and hope this progress be translated into concrete decisions by the Alliance,” Georgian Foreign Minister Zalkaliani said.

According to him, this high-level communication with the US administration confirms the strategic partnership between Georgia and the United States and emphasizes Georgia’s role as one of the key US allies in the region.

“Our American and NATO partners appreciate the significant contribution that Georgia is making to the global security process. The telephone conversation addressed key issues of the Georgia-US strategic cooperation. The United States reiterated significant contribution to Georgia’s security, economic and democratic development. We have once again received Washington’s support for our aspirations for NATO. The significant progress that Georgia has made on the Euro-Atlantic integration path was noted, and expressed hope that this progress will be translated into concrete decisions by the Alliance,” Zalkaliani said.

He added that the parties agreed on a high level of communication and activation of ties as soon as the global COVID-19 pandemic agenda allows.

