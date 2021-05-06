Georgia receives second batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia received 43,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Trend reports via Georgian media.
The vaccines arrived at the Tbilisi International Airport earlier this morning.
Booking of the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine began in Georgia on the booking.moh.gov.ge on May 5.
Those who got vaccinated with the AstraZeneca can register for the second shot at any medical institution within a 4-12 weeks interval after the first shot.
The country received the first batch of the vaccine on March 13.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935
Latest
Indian EAM discusses Indo-Pacific strategic landscape at first India-France-Australia Trilateral Ministerial Dialogue
UK, India agree on partnership to boost work visas for Indian nationals, enhance migration cooperation