Georgia reports 1,390 new cases of coronavirus for May 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,390 new cases of coronavirus, 1,070 recoveries and 18 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, 38,468 tests have been conducted around the country of which 27,651 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 10,817 were PCR tests.

The new cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 790 cases

Imereti - 168 cases

Adjara - 117 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 73 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 54 cases

Kakheti - 42 cases

Shida Kartli - 41 cases

Guria - 39 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 31 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 19 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 16 cases.

As of today 27,071 individuals are in self-isolation and 65 individuals are under quarantine.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 327,831 cases of coronavirus, 307,334 recoveries and 4,397 deaths.

