Georgia reports 1,390 new cases of coronavirus for May 14
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14
Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 1,390 new cases of coronavirus, 1,070 recoveries and 18 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
In total, 38,468 tests have been conducted around the country of which 27,651 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 10,817 were PCR tests.
The new cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 790 cases
Imereti - 168 cases
Adjara - 117 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 73 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 54 cases
Kakheti - 42 cases
Shida Kartli - 41 cases
Guria - 39 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 31 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 19 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 16 cases.
As of today 27,071 individuals are in self-isolation and 65 individuals are under quarantine.
Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 327,831 cases of coronavirus, 307,334 recoveries and 4,397 deaths.
---
