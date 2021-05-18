Georgian Prime Minister to visit Spain

Georgia 18 May 2021 13:46 (UTC+04:00)
Georgian Prime Minister to visit Spain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili will pay a visit to Spain on May 19-20, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, Garibashvili will attend the opening ceremony of the Madrid International Tourism Fair - FITUR 2021.

Georgia participates in the international fair in the status of a partner country. The King of Spain Philip VI will open the event.

Within the framework of the visit, Garibashvili will hold meetings with President of Spain Pedro Sánchez and President of the Spanish Congress Meritxell Batet.

The Georgian delegation includes Vice Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, David Zalkaliani, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Natia Turnava, Minister of Environment Protection and Agriculture, Levan Davitashvili and Chairman of the parliamentary Branch Economy and Economic Committee, Davit Songhulashvili.

