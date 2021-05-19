Kuwait Airways to resume operation at Tbilisi Airport
Kuwait Airways resumes flights at Tbilisi International Airport. Kuwait State Airline will launch Kuwait-Tbilisi direct flights from June 4, Trend reports citing 1TV.
Flights will be carried out by Airbus 320 aircraft every Monday and Friday during the summer season.
Kuwait Airways started operation at Tbilisi International Airport in 2018.
Latest
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry to allocate funds for power supply of scientific research institute