Georgia reveals COVID-19 data for May 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 986 coronavirus cases, 590 recoveries, and 12 deaths on May 29, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the 535 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 100 cases, and the Adjara region with 82 cases.

A total of 43,286 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 28,001 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 15,285 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 2.28 percent, while 3.53 percent in the past 14 days. As of May 29, 134 602 people received the coronavirus vaccine.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 342,880 among them, 325,016 people recovered and 4,739 died.

There are 48 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 3,826 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 693 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

---

