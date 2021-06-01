Georgia reports its first confirmed case of South African coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported its first confirmed case of the South African coronavirus variant, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Head of the National Center for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze said that a Georgian citizen, who visited Dubai, was revealed to have the South African strain of coronavirus.

"In this case, we are talking about the B1351 strain. This citizen's clinical condition is satisfactory, and he has already fully recovered", Gamkrelidze said.

Gamkrelidze added that the family members of the patient all tested negative for COVID-19.

There are currently multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants circulating globally, including the B1351 variant, which emerged in South Africa and was first detected in Georgia a few days ago. It has been found in at least 30 other countries since it was first detected in South Africa in October 2020.

Georgia has reported 1,233 new cases of coronavirus, 1,002 recoveries and 31 deaths in the past 24 hours.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935