Georgian PM meets Turkish Minister of Agriculture

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with Bekir Pakdemirli, Minister of Agriculture of Turkey. Press Service of the Government Administration reported on Friday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

PM underscored his recent state visit to Turkey. He once again extended gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for a warm welcome and high-level hosting. PM noted that such visits serve as excellent evidence of the best cooperation between the countries.

The meeting focused on the directions of cooperation in the agriculture sector. Sides reviewed the export and import indicators.

Meeting discussed the support rendered by Turkey in the agriculture sector. The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude towards the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) for its backing in various directions for over many years.