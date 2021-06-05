Georgia reveals data on COVID-19 cases for June 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

Georgia has reported 832 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting a total of 31,409 tests over the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Out of the 832 new cases 457 were reported in Tbilisi.

Other cases were reported in:

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 70

Imereti - 67

Adjara - 66

Kvemo Kartli - 65

Kakheti - 35

Shida Kartli - 28

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 14

Guria - 13

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 13

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 4

Meanwhile, 624 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus in Georgia, while 17 infected patients have died.

As of now the number of total confirmed cases of the coronavirus stands at 348,594 in Georgia, including 332,304 recoveries and 4,893 deaths. The number of active cases of COVID-19 stands at 11,371.

