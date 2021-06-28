Chinese-made vaccines to arrive in Georgia at end of this week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28

Tamilla Mammadova

Chinese-made vaccines will arrive in Georgia at the end of this week, said Minister of Health Ekaterine Tikaradze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, this will make it possible to start mass vaccinations.



Tikaradze cannot specify the date of arrival of Pfizer in the country. However, she says that the mentioned vaccine will be included in the mass vaccination shortly. The Minister of Health spoke about this issue at a briefing after the government session.

"As for the other manufacturer deals, details of which aren't confidential, we can confirm that 1 million vaccines: 0.5 million "Sinovac" and 0.5 million - "Sinopharm" will be in Georgia by the end of the week. Consequently, from the beginning of next week, we will be able to start mass vaccinations. We already know the date when Pfizer will be in Georgia, and, consequently, this vaccine will be included in the mass vaccination process. More than 1 million Pfizers will be imported to Georgia, in stages," the minister said.

