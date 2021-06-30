Georgian Central Election Commission Chair resigns
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30
Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
The Chairperson of the Central Election Commission (CEC)Tamar Zhvania has resigned, Trend reports via Georgian media.
Zhvania believes her decision will enhance the possibility of constructive relations between political forces, foster CEC, the upcoming local election process, and the state.
Zhvania stressed that she would neither enter politics nor the cabinet.
“My plans are only related to the international organization activities,” she posted on her Facebook.
Zhvania has been heading the Georgian Central Election Commission since 2013. She was elected as the CEC Chairperson on December 24, 2018, for a second term.
---
