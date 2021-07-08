Georgia reveals data on COVID-19 cases for July 8, 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

Georgia has reported 1,043 new cases of coronavirus, 841 recoveries and 20 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, 31,229 tests have been conducted around the country of which 14,057 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 17,172 were PCR tests.

The new cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 652 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 62 cases

Imereti - 61 cases

Kakheti - 60 cases

Adjara - 59 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 58 cases

Shida Kartli - 38 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 20 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - , cases

Guria - 8 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 7 cases

In addition, 672 patients are in critical condition of which 170 are on artificial ventilation.

As of today 7,536 individuals are in self-isolation and 75 individuals are under quarantine.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 373,728 cases of coronavirus, 357,090 recoveries and 5,415 deaths.

