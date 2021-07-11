Georgia reveals number of COVID-19 cases for July 11

Georgia has reported 952 coronavirus cases, 999 recoveries, and 9 deaths on Sunday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1TV.

20,281 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 8,658 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 11,623 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 609 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 78 cases and the Kakheti region with 70 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 377,152, among them, 359,226 people recovered and 5,452 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 4,69%, while 3,79% in the past 14 days.

There are 98 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 3,472 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 907 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 716 critical patients, 175 require mechanical ventilation.

As of today, 302,388 people got the coronavirus vaccine.