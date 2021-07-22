Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases for July 22
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22
Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 2,261 new cases of coronavirus, 1,410 recoveries and 18 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
In total, 36,656 tests have been conducted around the country of which 20,704 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 15,952 were PCR tests.
The new cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 1,246 cases
Adjara - 238 cases
Imereti - 173 cases
Shida Kartli - 123 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 119 cases
Kakheti - 126 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 100 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 50 cases
Guria - 43 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 29 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 14 cases
As of today, 14,057 individuals are in self-isolation and 51 individuals are under quarantine.
Since February 26, 2020, Georgia has had 395,621 cases of coronavirus, 369,483 recoveries, and 5,636 deaths.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356