Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases for July 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 2,261 new cases of coronavirus, 1,410 recoveries and 18 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, 36,656 tests have been conducted around the country of which 20,704 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 15,952 were PCR tests.

The new cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 1,246 cases

Adjara - 238 cases

Imereti - 173 cases

Shida Kartli - 123 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 119 cases

Kakheti - 126 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 100 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 50 cases

Guria - 43 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 29 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 14 cases

As of today, 14,057 individuals are in self-isolation and 51 individuals are under quarantine.

Since February 26, 2020, Georgia has had 395,621 cases of coronavirus, 369,483 recoveries, and 5,636 deaths.

